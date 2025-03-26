Dr Yunus reaches Hainan province to attend BOAO Forum for Asia
Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus was warmly welcomed upon his arrival in the Hainan province on Wednesday to attend BOAO Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 before his bilateral talks with President Xi Jingping scheduled for 28 March.
Vice governor of Hainan province Chen Huaiyu, together with Bangladesh Ambassador to China Md Nazmul Islam received the chief adviser upon his arrival at Qionghai BO'AO International Airport by a special China Southern flight at around 4:15 pm (Bangladesh time), a senior official told UNB. Kids also greeted the chief adviser with flowers.
Foreign Affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain, power, energy and mineral resources; road transport and bridges; and railways adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, high representative to chief adviser Khalilur Rahman, principal coordinator on SDGs affairs and senior secretary Lamiya Morshed and CA's press secretary Shafiqul Alam are accompanying the chief adviser.
Themed "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future", the BOAO Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 is being held here from March 25 to 28 in BOAO, South China's Hainan Province.
BOAO is a coastal town in the city of Qionghai, Hainan.
This year's conference is expected to draw about 2,000 delegates from over 60 countries and regions and more than 1,100 journalists from about 30 countries and regions.
The chief adviser is on a four-day official visit through which Dr Yunus thinks the relationship between Bangladesh and China would further be deepened.
A bilateral meeting will be held between the delegations of the two countries led by Chief Adviser Dr Yunus and Executive Vice prime minister of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang on Thursday morning, just before the formal opening of the BOAO Forum for Asia, said foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin.
On the sidelines of the Forum, Dr Yunus will hold bilateral meetings with the former Secretary-General of the United Nations and the current Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, Ban Ki-moon, Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, the Director-General of FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization) and several other notable participants of the conference.
Talks with President Xi on 28 March
On 28 March, a bilateral meeting will be held between the delegations of the two countries led by Chief Adviser Dr Yunus and President of China Xi Jingping at the Great Hall of China.
The meeting will discuss various strategic bilateral issues between Bangladesh and China, trade and investment growth, agriculture, infrastructure, support for renewable energy sectors, and resolving the Rohingya issue, as well as overall issues of mutual interest between the two countries, Jashim Uddin said.
After the meeting, he will participate in an event called "Investment Dialogue" with Chinese business leaders, organised to inform the Chinese investors about the business-friendly environment in Bangladesh and attract Chinese investment in Bangladesh.
The Chief Adviser will participate in three roundtable discussions on different themes - Sustainable Infrastructure and Energy Investment, Bangladesh 2.0 Manufacturing and Market Opportunities and Social Business, Youth Entrepreneurship and the World of Three Zeros at the same venue, where he will exchange views with CEOs of various companies, experienced individuals from the Social Business Circle, high-ranking officials of renowned Chinese companies, business representatives and the young generation of Bangladeshis and Chinese.
On 29 March, Peking University of China will confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree on the Chief Adviser.
After receiving the Honorary Doctorate Degree, the Chief Adviser will deliver a speech to the audience.
In the afternoon, Dr Yunus will give an exclusive interview to China Media Group (CMG), a renowned Chinese media organisation, where various aspects of the multidimensional relations between Bangladesh and China and the future direction of Bangladesh's position on various contemporary international issues will be shared.
"I will meet President Xi Jinping. I will also meet CEOs of major Chinese businesses," Dr Yunus said ahead of the visit.
Addressing the nation on Tuesday evening, Dr Yunus said the world's largest Chinese solar panel manufacturer Longji has expressed interest in setting up a factory in Bangladesh.
"We are working with them. In addition, technical assistance, medical assistance, low-cost treatment and other issues will be discussed," he said, adding that they (China) want to import mangoes, jackfruit and guava from Bangladesh. "This will start very soon."
Bilateral Instruments to Signed
Bangladesh and China are set to sign several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) as Dr Yunus and President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting in Beijing on March 28.
The bilateral cooperation documents are likely to be signed in the areas of human resource development, economic and technical assistance, cultural and sports cooperation and cooperation between the media.
Besides, announcements related to economy, investment and economic zones are likely to be made, said foreign secretary Jashim Uddin.
The Foreign Secretary said China is Bangladesh's best friend, closest neighbour, strategic partner and one of the largest commercial and development partners.
Bangladesh and China enjoy excellent diplomatic relations, which is deepening, he said, adding this year the two countries have undertaken programs to celebrate the 50 years of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations.
The foreign secretary said the visit would add a new dimension in Dhaka-Beijing relations with further momentum.