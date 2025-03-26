Dr Yunus reaches Hainan province to attend BOAO Forum for Asia

Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus was warmly welcomed upon his arrival in the Hainan province on Wednesday to attend BOAO Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 before his bilateral talks with President Xi Jingping scheduled for 28 March.

Vice governor of Hainan province Chen Huaiyu, together with Bangladesh Ambassador to China Md Nazmul Islam received the chief adviser upon his arrival at Qionghai BO'AO International Airport by a special China Southern flight at around 4:15 pm (Bangladesh time), a senior official told UNB. Kids also greeted the chief adviser with flowers.

Foreign Affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain, power, energy and mineral resources; road transport and bridges; and railways adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, high representative to chief adviser Khalilur Rahman, principal coordinator on SDGs affairs and senior secretary Lamiya Morshed and CA's press secretary Shafiqul Alam are accompanying the chief adviser.

Themed "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future", the BOAO Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 is being held here from March 25 to 28 in BOAO, South China's Hainan Province.

BOAO is a coastal town in the city of Qionghai, Hainan.