Elevated Expressway’s airport to Farmgate section to be inaugurated 2 Sept

Dhaka Elevated Expressway's airport to Farmgate section will be inaugurated on 2 September, reports UNB.

Road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said this today during a press briefing at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka.

He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway's airport to Farmgate section.

Quader said traffic will be allowed on the expressway a day after inauguration.

If the first phase of the expressway - from Kawla to Farmgate - is opened, traffic congestion will be eased to a large extent, the minister hoped.