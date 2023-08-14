Elevated Expressway’s airport to Farmgate section to be inaugurated 2 Sept

Dhaka Elevated Expressway's airport to Farmgate section will be inaugurated on 2 September, reports UNB.
Road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said this today during a press briefing at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka.
He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway's airport to Farmgate section.
Quader said traffic will be allowed on the expressway a day after inauguration.
If the first phase of the expressway - from Kawla to Farmgate - is opened, traffic congestion will be eased to a large extent, the minister hoped.
Meanwhile, 98 per cent construction of the section of Dhaka Elevated Expressway has been completed. All important engineering works are at the very last stage.
The authorities have set the speed limit at 60 km while motorbikes and bicycles will not be allowed on the expressway.
As per project details, the first contract was signed on January 19, 2011 and the reviewed agreement was signed on 15 December, 2013, and the project completion period was from July 2011 to June 2024.
The total length of the elevated expressway is 46.73 km including 19.73 km of the main elevated part.
The Dhaka Elevated Expressway will cover Kawla, Kuril, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Moghbazar, Kamalapur, Sayedabad, Jatrabari to Qutubkhali on Dhaka-Chittagong highway.