How 131 VIPs of ousted Awami League govt are doing in prisons?

As many as 131 very important persons (VIPs) have been arrested in different cases filed on various charges, including murders, so far after the fall of the Awami League government due to the student-people uprising. Of them, 108 have been enjoying division in 15 prisons.

According to sources at the Department of Prisons, 108 VIPs were given division as of 7 January. Among them, 29 are former ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers; 22 are former MPs; 44 are government officials and 13 are from other professions. Twenty three VIPs are yet to receive division facilities.

Section 617 of the Bangladesh Jail Code states (1) convicted prisoners will be eligible for Division I, irrespective of their nationality, if- (i) they are non-habitual prisoners of good character; (ii) they by social status, education and habit of life have been accustomed to a superior mode of living; and (iii) they have not been convicted of - (a) offences involving elements of cruelty, moral degradation or personal greed; (corruption) and terrorism; (b) serious or premeditated violence; (c) serious offences against property; (d) offences relating to the possession of explosives, firearms and other dangerous weapons with the object of committing an offence or of enabling an offence to be committed; (e) abetment or incitement of offences falling within these sub-clauses.