MC College gang rape: Arjun makes confessional statement

BCL leader Arjun Lashkar, the fourth accused in the MC gang-rape case, made a confession statement under section 164 in the court on Friday.
His statement was recorded in the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 Judge Zihadur Rahman in the afternoon.
The main accused in the case, Saifur Rahman, and the fifth accused, Robiul, were produced before the court after their five-day remand. They are still there in the judge's chamber to testify under section 164, according to the police.
A Sylhet court on Tuesday (Sept 29) placed another three accused - Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Rajon and Ainuddin - on a five-day remand each in the case which will end on Saturday.
Saifur Rahman, the key accused, Arjun Lashkar and Robiul Islam were placed on a five-day remand on Monday (Sept 28).
The remand of the third accused, Tareq, and the sixth accused, Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, will end on Sunday.
A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on Friday night.
After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case with Shahporan Police Station in the early hours of Saturday last against nine people mentioning the names of six.
All the accused in the case are currently in police custody.
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to investigate whether there was any negligence of the college authorities in the gang-rape incident at its college dormitory.
The High Court on Tuesday formed an investigation committee to look into the incident.