MC College gang rape: Arjun makes confessional statement

The main accused in the case, Saifur Rahman, and the fifth accused, Robiul, were produced before the court after their five-day remand. They are still there in the judge's chamber to testify under section 164, according to the police.

A Sylhet court on Tuesday (Sept 29) placed another three accused - Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Rajon and Ainuddin - on a five-day remand each in the case which will end on Saturday.

Saifur Rahman, the key accused, Arjun Lashkar and Robiul Islam were placed on a five-day remand on Monday (Sept 28).

The remand of the third accused, Tareq, and the sixth accused, Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, will end on Sunday.