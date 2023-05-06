HC-rule over sections 25, 31 of Digital Security Act yet to be settled

The High Court had ruled over sections 25 and 31 of the Digital Security Act (DSA) asking why these two sections should not be declared contradictory to some articles of the constitution, which is yet to be settled.

The section 25 of the DSA provides the offences and punishment for transmitting and publishing offensive, false, or threatening information through the internet or any other medium.

Section 31 of this act declares the offences and penalties for deteriorating law and order.

A total of nine people, including a newsperson, three teachers of the Dhaka University and five lawyers, filed the writ petition on 19 January 2020.

According to the statements of the writ petitioners, section 25 does not provide any clear definition of threatening or intimidating information. Similarly, section 31 does not provide any definition of deterioration of law and order or social instability.