Iran says it will facilitate safe passage for Bangladeshi vessels through Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh enjoy longstanding, friendly, and brotherly relations founded upon mutual respect and shared values.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its firm commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, says a press statement of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka welcomes the meeting held between Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Khalilur Rahman, Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Embassy will earnestly pursue the constructive and fruitful engagements and initiatives between the officials of the two countries and underscores the importance of further expanding bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest.