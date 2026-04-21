Iran says it will facilitate safe passage for Bangladeshi vessels through Strait of Hormuz
The Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh enjoy longstanding, friendly, and brotherly relations founded upon mutual respect and shared values.
The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its firm commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, says a press statement of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka.
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka welcomes the meeting held between Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Khalilur Rahman, Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
The Embassy will earnestly pursue the constructive and fruitful engagements and initiatives between the officials of the two countries and underscores the importance of further expanding bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest.
The Islamic Republic of Iran appreciates the balanced and constructive position of the Government of Bangladesh in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East through dialogue and diplomacy, which remain essential for the region and the wider international community.
The Embassy also expresses its sincere appreciation for the messages of condolence conveyed by the Government of Bangladesh following the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Leader of the Ummah and the great Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (may his noble soul be sanctified).
Particular appreciation is extended for the adoption of a condolence motion at the opening session of the 13th Parliament, which constitutes a notable and exceptional gesture.
The Embassy further expresses its gratitude for the presence of a senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka to sign the condolence book.
The Embassy also appreciates the decision of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to send emergency medical assistance to the Islamic Republic of Iran through the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.
The Islamic Republic of Iran, while appreciating the support of the Government and people of Bangladesh, expresses its heartfelt condolences over the loss of Bangladeshi nationals resulting from the war initiated by the United States and the Zionist regime and their unlawful aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured in these unfortunate incidents.
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its efforts to facilitate the safe passage of Bangladeshi vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and has also facilitated the safe evacuation of 186 Bangladeshi nationals from Iran via the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka expresses its dissatisfaction with the selective dissemination of excerpts from recent media interviews concerning developments in the Middle East, which have been republished by certain media outlets and social media platforms.
Such actions are deemed inconsistent with the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries. These inaccurate and selective representations are regrettable and contrary to the principles of responsible media conduct.
The Embassy further reiterates its firm commitment to strengthening the close and amicable relations between the two nations and calls upon all concerned to refrain from any actions or statements that may create misperceptions, and to uphold the spirit of mutual respect that governs the enduring ties between the two brotherly nations.