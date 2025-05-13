National Anthem in unison at Raju Memorial Sculpture

Shortly after the evening, the national anthem, “Amar sonar Bangla, ami tomai bhalobashi. Chirodin tomar akash, tomar batash, amar prane bajai banshi”, was performed in a chorus at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus on Monday.

University students and the leaders and activists of various organisations active at the campus took part in the performance protesting against the reported incident of insulting the national anthem earlier this week.