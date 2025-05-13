National Anthem in unison at Raju Memorial Sculpture
Shortly after the evening, the national anthem, “Amar sonar Bangla, ami tomai bhalobashi. Chirodin tomar akash, tomar batash, amar prane bajai banshi”, was performed in a chorus at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus on Monday.
University students and the leaders and activists of various organisations active at the campus took part in the performance protesting against the reported incident of insulting the national anthem earlier this week.
Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Biplobi Chhatra Moitree and several other student organisations and general students of various departments joined the protest.
However, no leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir were seen joining the performance that took place at 7:20 pm.
There will be no room for pro-Pakistani or pro-Indian politics in Bangladesh. Only pro-Bangladesh politics will prevail here. One must be committed to pro-Bangladesh politics to participate in the politics of future Bangladesh.Abu Baker Mojumder, Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad convener
Earlier, different slogans were chanted from the gathering at the Raju Sculpture, “ tumi ke, ami ke, Bangladeshi, Bangladeshi (Who are you, who am I? We are Bangladeshis)”, “Delhi na Dhaka, Dhaka, Dhaka (Delhi, or Dhaka - Dhaka, Dhaka)”, “ekattorer Banglai, rajakarer thai nai, 24 er Banglai, rajakarer thai nai (No place for Rajakars in the Bangladesh of ’71, no place for Rajakars in the Bangladesh of ’24),” “71 er hatiar, gorje otho arekbar (Weapons of ’71, rise again in roar)” and so on.
Organisers said that during a protest at Shahbagh on 10 May demanding a ban on the Bangladesh Awami League, some individuals were reportedly stopped from singing the national anthem. In response, this performance of the anthem was arranged.
Today’s protest is a united protest of pro-Bangladesh voices. Those who would try again to strike, to silence us, to undermine our sovereignty - we’ve sent them a clear message that the pro-Bangladesh forces are still alive.Abdul Kader, Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad’s Dhaka University unit convener
He further said, “Who was Ghulam Azam to this Bengal? I want to raise this question. Those who opposed 1971 in Bangladesh - whoever they are - cannot belong to this Bengal.”
Speaking about the event, Biplobi Chhatra Moitree’s Dhaka University unit president Nuzia Hasin Rasha said, “Today’s singing of the national anthem was a form of protest.”
“Jamaat and Shibir men obstructed the singing of the national anthem at Shahbagh. We cannot consider this just as an obstruction, it’s a continuation of the anti-liberation forces trying to undermine ’71,” she added.
We will not compromise on 1971. For us Bangladeshis, 1971 is our identity.Mansura Alam, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s central joint general secretary
Bangladesh Chhatra Union’s Dhaka University unit president Meghmallar Basu said, “Will we form such an alliance that prevents us from singing our national anthem? We need a minimum unity but that cannot be done by giving space to those who committed genocide in 1971 or in 2024.”