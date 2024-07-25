PM Hasina to take responsibility for deceased's families: Quader
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said prime minister Sheikh Hasina would take responsibilities for the families of the people killed in recent nationwide mayhem.
“A committee has been formed to try the killings and terrorist activities after investigations and every culprit would be brought to book,” he said while addressing a coordination meeting with the ward leaders of the party’s Dhaka North unit at Awami League district office in the capital's Tejgaon on Thursday.
At the beginning, Quader prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families. He also sought early recovery of the injured people.
The minister said BNP-Jamaat carried out the arson terrorism depending on the quota reform movement. They wanted to turn the country into a pile of rubbles and dreamt of going to power standing on bodies, he said.
He said Awami League will stand beside the families of deceased and injured people. The government’s aim is to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he added.
He said the foreigners became astonished to see the nationwide destructive activities carried out by BNP-Jamaat. They carried out the vandalism after bringing their terrorists like in 2014, he added.
Quader said violent activities were carried out at different major establishments, including metro rail, Setu Bhaban and Bangladesh Television. Everyone knows who did it.