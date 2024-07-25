PM Hasina to take responsibility for deceased's families: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said prime minister Sheikh Hasina would take responsibilities for the families of the people killed in recent nationwide mayhem.

“A committee has been formed to try the killings and terrorist activities after investigations and every culprit would be brought to book,” he said while addressing a coordination meeting with the ward leaders of the party’s Dhaka North unit at Awami League district office in the capital's Tejgaon on Thursday.