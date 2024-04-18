Indian external affairs secretary’s Dhaka trip postponed
A scheduled trip of the Indian external affairs secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, to Bangladesh has been postponed at the eleventh hour, due to some unavoidable reasons.
The Indian secretary was slated to arrive in Dhaka and make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday.
He, on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was supposed to convey a formal invitation to Sheikh Hasina to visit New Delhi.
An official of foreign ministry confirmed to Prothom Alo that the Dhaka trip of Vinay Kwatra has been postponed.
It was learned that he was supposed to hold discussions with the Bangladesh prime minister on different issues, including the potential timing of her India trip.
During his stay in Dhaka, he was also scheduled to hold a courtesy meeting with the foreign minister and secretary before departing for India.
It was tentatively decided that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would undertake an official trip to India in the latter half of June.
Now, India is trying to reschedule the trip to July and Vinay Kwatra was supposed to formally brief Bangladesh regarding the issue.