Dhaka, Delhi reaffirm deep-rooted friendship between armed forces, people
Victory Day symbolises strong bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and India, made eternal by shared sacrifices of the valiant Freedom Fighters and Indian soldiers, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
"Greetings from High Commission of India, Dhaka to the People of Bangladesh on the occasion of 54th Victory Day," the High Commission said.
Indian External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar conveyed greetings to foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain and the people of Bangladesh on Victory Day.
In a reflection of shared history and long-standing friendship and harmony, Bangladesh and Indian Armed Forces came together to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Liberation War of 1971 on the occasion of Victory Day on 16 December.
The event saw senior officers from both sides led by chief of staff 101 area of Indian Army, Major General Sumit Rana, and GOC 33 infantry division of Bangladesh Army, Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq exchanging greetings and sweets at the Agartala-Akhaura border in Tripura.
The warmth and camaraderie on display during the ceremony brought back poignant memories of the historical partnership and glorious sacrifices made by the Bangladeshi Muktijoddha and the soldiers of Indian Armed Forces during the struggle that the valiant men and women of Bangladesh waged for their national liberation, which culminated in victory on 16 December 1971.
The event also underlined the important role Tripura and Agartala played in the Liberation War of 1971.
During the event, both sides recalled and reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between the armed forces of India and Bangladesh and between their peoples, which has been forged in blood and rooted in the spirit of justice, freedom and equality, said the Indian High Commission.
The day's events at Agartala also included a wreath laying ceremony and flag-in of a cycle rally by the Governor of Tripura at the Albert Ekka War Memorial.
A felicitation ceremony for Indian ex-servicemen and Veer Naris who participated in the Liberation War of 1971, was also held on the same day.