Dhaka, Delhi reaffirm deep-rooted friendship between armed forces, people

Victory Day symbolises strong bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and India, made eternal by shared sacrifices of the valiant Freedom Fighters and Indian soldiers, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

"Greetings from High Commission of India, Dhaka to the People of Bangladesh on the occasion of 54th Victory Day," the High Commission said.

Indian External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar conveyed greetings to foreign affairs adviser Md. Touhid Hossain and the people of Bangladesh on Victory Day.

In a reflection of shared history and long-standing friendship and harmony, Bangladesh and Indian Armed Forces came together to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Liberation War of 1971 on the occasion of Victory Day on 16 December.

The event saw senior officers from both sides led by chief of staff 101 area of Indian Army, Major General Sumit Rana, and GOC 33 infantry division of Bangladesh Army, Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq exchanging greetings and sweets at the Agartala-Akhaura border in Tripura.