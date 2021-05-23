Media plays pivotal role to ensure responsible behaviour of other institutions: Court

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court has granted bail to Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam on Sunday in a case filed by the health ministry under Official Secrets Act and the Penal Code on condition of submitting a bond of Tk 5,000 and her passport.

Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah granted the bail on Sunday at 10:45 am following a virtual hearing. The court said in its order that the bail of accused has been granted on a bond of Tk 5,000. The accused has also been ordered to submit her passport in the court.

The court also said media is one of the indispensable component of democracy. It plays a pivotal role to ensure responsible behaviour of other institutions of the state. That's why the court and media can never act as a barrier to each other. The court acts as a supporting force. So we hope that she (Rozina Islam) will be more aware of her responsibilities.