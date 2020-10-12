'Meghna hilsa is the best in the world'

Professor Abdul Wahab, a hilsa researcher and team leader of Eco Fish Project of the international organisation World Fish Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo that the information found in this study about the country's hilsa will play an important role in hilsa conservation in the future.

“However, we learned from the study that we have to allow only small marine vessels to catch hilsa off the coast,” he added.

Hilsa fishing will be closed from 14 October to 4 November for the breeding season.

As is common in food chains, big fishes eat small fishes. But the study found that 97 to 98 per cent of the hilsa's diet is plant particles. Apart from Meghna Basin, the food is most found in the Irrawaty estuary of Myanmar. The amount of hilsa food is the lowest in the deep sea. The main reason for the high amount of plant particles in the Meghna is the particles flown through the Ganges from the Himalayas and the Brahmaputra from Tibet throughout the year. Hilsa therefore roam the estuary of the Meghna for the food during the big time of the year. Also the fish do not go very far beyond 250 kilometers of the Bangladesh coast due to food scarcity.