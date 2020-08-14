Meherpur MP, nine of his family members infected with COVID-19

Mohammad Shahiduzzaman Khokon, the MP from Meherpur-2 constituency, and nine members of his family have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports news agency UNB.

Civil surgeon Mohammad Nasir Uddin said according to the report received from Kushita on Thursday evening, 24 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

MP Khokon and his wife Laila Arjuman, two sons—Samiuzzaman Saif, Samiuzzaman Sami – were among those infected.