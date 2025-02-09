Case filed over attack on students in Gazipur, 35 arrested

A case has been filed over the attack on students at the residence of former liberation war affairs minister and Awami League leader AKM Mozammel Haque at Dakshinkhan of Gazipur. The police have already arrested 35 individuals in the case.

Md Abdullah, convener of the anti-discrimination student movement’s Gazipur district unit, filed the case at night on Saturday, said Muhammad Jahid Hossain, additional commissioner of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP).