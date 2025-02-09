Case filed over attack on students in Gazipur, 35 arrested
A case has been filed over the attack on students at the residence of former liberation war affairs minister and Awami League leader AKM Mozammel Haque at Dakshinkhan of Gazipur. The police have already arrested 35 individuals in the case.
Md Abdullah, convener of the anti-discrimination student movement’s Gazipur district unit, filed the case at night on Saturday, said Muhammad Jahid Hossain, additional commissioner of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP).
The police launched a drive – Operation Devil Hunt – on Friday night, to arrest the individuals involved with the attacks.
Chowdhury Jaber Sadek, superintendent of police (SP) of Gazipur district, told Prothom Alo that a total of 40 leaders and activists of Awami League were detained from five upazilas at night.
“The detainees are involved with the fascist regime in different ways,” he added.
Students came under attack at the former minister’s residence on Friday. In protest, the Students Against Discrimination and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee held demonstration rallies in Gazipur on Saturday.
The GMP commissioner, at one point, admitted negligence in their duties and offered an apology. At the same time, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the sadar police station was withdrawn.
Meanwhile, a student sustained injuries after he was shot by unidentified miscreants before the deputy commissioner’s office around 6:30 pm.