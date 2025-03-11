Aminbazar power grid fire under control
The fire that broke out at the power grid substation in Aminbazar of Savar has been brought under control. The fire came under control after burning for almost two hours, sources from the fire service stated.
The fire broke out around 7:15 am today, Tuesday. Nine fire service units worked for almost two hours to extinguish the blaze, fire fighting sources said.
This power grid station is of 400/132 kV. There are three transformers there. A source from fire service’s media cell told Prothom Alo that within five minutes of learning about the fire at Aminbazar, eight fire service units reached there. Later, another fire service unit arrived. And, the fire came under control after two hours.
The cause of the fire and the amount of damage it caused could not be detected yet.