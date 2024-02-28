‘Amar Dekha Noya Chin’: Bangabandhu’s formative journey in a travelogue-style graphic novel

In an innovative blend of art and history, the graphic novel “Amar Dekha Noya China” (The New China as I Saw) vividly portrays the myriad challenges faced by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding father.

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a trustee of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and Bangabandhu’s grandson, shared insights into the graphic novel, revealing how it captures the relentless hurdles encountered by the Father of the Nation.

During an interview for a documentary, Radwan Mujib highlighted the struggles of conveying information to the tech-savvy younger generation and how the graphic novel bridges this gap by speaking their language.

He reminisced about his childhood curiosity regarding the lack of comics about his grandfather, which planted the seed for this project. As an adult, seizing the opportunity presented by working on Bangabandhu’s unfinished autobiography, he proposed creating a graphic novel to his mother and aunt, who gave their blessing.