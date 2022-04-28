Metrorail lowest fare Tk 20, highest 90

Bangladesh is to enter the age of advanced mass transit as the country's first Metrorail starts operations from 16 December this year. All the coaches of this electronically run train will be completely air-conditioned. The Metrorail fare has also been more or less determined.

According to the proposed fares, it will take Tk 90 to travel by Metrorail from Uttara to Motijheel. The lowest fare will be Tk 20, allowing a passenger to travel two stations at the most. Even if the passenger travels a distance of just one station, the fare will still be Tk 20. The project officials said that the commute between Uttara and Motijheel will be 35 minutes.

According to sources, a seven-member committee headed by the CEO of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) has initially fixed these rates. These proposed fares were finalised at a meeting held on 19 April. The committee will shortly submit these proposed rates to the transport ministry. After that, this will be sent to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina for final approval. The tickets will be finalised with the software input based on these rates. There will be system in place for Metrorail passengers to pay their fare online.

The state-owned Dhaka Mass Transport Company Limited (DMTCL) is responsible for the construction and operation of the Metrorail. The government plans to construct five Metrorail in the country by 2030. The one running from Uttara to Motijheel has been named Line-6.