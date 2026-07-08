Flooded tracks force cancellation of Cox’s Bazar Express; passengers offered refunds

The Cox's Bazar Express has become the latest train to have its onward journey cancelled as floodwaters remained on the railway line in Chattogram, following the earlier suspension of the Parjotak Express service.

The train departed Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka for Cox's Bazar at 11:00 pm on Tuesday and arrived at Chattogram Railway Station early on Wednesday. However, it was unable to continue its journey after floodwaters submerged the tracks near the Sunnia Madrasah area of the city.

As a result, Bangladesh Railway cancelled the train's service between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, railway officials confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The Parjotak Express service on the same route had already been cancelled a few hours earlier.

Anisur Rahman, Director (Public Relations) of Bangladesh Railway, said a section of track between Sholoshahar and Janalihat remained under nearly two feet of water.

"Since the water has not receded, it has not been possible to operate the Cox's Bazar Express to its destination. The train will instead depart Chattogram for Dhaka at 4:00 pm," he said.

Railway authorities said passengers whose journeys had been disrupted would be entitled to refunds, which could be collected from the ticket counters at Chattogram Railway Station.

Passengers wishing to return to Dhaka would also be allowed to travel on the 4:00 pm Cox's Bazar Express service using their existing tickets, the authorities added.

Meanwhile, the Parjotak Express, whose onward journey to Cox's Bazar was cancelled on Tuesday night, departed Chattogram for Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

The Parjotak Express had left Kamalapur Railway Station at 6:15 am on Tuesday and passed Sholoshahar Station in Chattogram at 12:35 pm before coming to a halt near the Sunnia Madrasah area after encountering submerged tracks. It was subsequently reversed to Sholoshahar Station. The train had originally been scheduled to arrive in Cox's Bazar at 2:40 pm.

Railway officials had initially indicated around 9:30 pm on Tuesday that the train would be moved to Chattogram's main railway station to refill its water and fuel supplies before a decision was taken on whether it could proceed. The onward journey was later cancelled.

For the same reason, two other services on the Chattogram–Cox's Bazar route were also suspended: the Prabal Express, scheduled to depart Chattogram for Cox's Bazar at 3:15 pm on Tuesday, and the Saikat Express, due to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram that night.

Bangladesh Railway apologised to passengers for the disruption, describing it as an unavoidable consequence of an unexpected natural disaster.