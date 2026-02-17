Fakhrul, Amir Khasru, Salahuddin, Mintoo, Zahid Hossain, Minu, Asaduzzaman, Afroza Rita to become ministers

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and the Speaker of India’s Lok Sabha, Om Birla, are arriving in Dhaka today, Tuesday, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new government.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain will receive the president of the Maldives and the prime minister of Bhutan, while the foreign secretary will welcome the speaker of India’s Lok Sabha.

Among the guests, the president of the Maldives has arrived on a regular flight. The prime minister of Bhutan and the speaker of India’s Lok Sabha are travelling to Dhaka on special flights.

Meanwhile, representatives from the United Kingdom, Turkey, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka arrived in Dhaka between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday to attend the ceremony. The UK will be represented by its Indo-Pacific Under-Secretary Seema Malhotra; Turkey by Under-Secretary Beris Ekinci; Pakistan by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal; Nepal by Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma; and Sri Lanka by Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa.

To attend the swearing-in of the new government, interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus invited the heads of government of 14 countries last Saturday, including China, Japan, India and Pakistan. The other countries are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.

However, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia and Brunei will be represented at the ceremony by their respective ambassadors stationed in Bangladesh.

The BNP is set to form the government after securing more than two-thirds of the seats in the 13th national parliament election held on 12 February.