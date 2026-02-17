Fakhrul, Amir Khasru, Salahuddin, Mintoo, Zahid Hossain, Minu, Asaduzzaman, Afroza Rita to become ministers

- Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khasru, Salahuddin, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Zahid Hossain, Minu, Asaduzzaman, Afroza Rita to become ministers
Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khasru, Salahuddin, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Zahid Hossain, Minu, Asaduzzaman, Afroza Rita to become ministers
The new cabinet will see BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Salahuddin Ahmed, Hafizuddin Ahmed, central leader Abdul Awal Mintoo, AZM Zahid Hossain, Mizanur Rahman Minu, Md Asaduzzaman, and Afroza Khanam Rita take the oath. They all have received calls from the cabinet division to attend the swearing-in.
Zakaria Taher (Sumon) to become state minister
Zakaria Taher (Sumon) has received a call to be sworn-in as a state minister.
Khalilur Rahman to become minister
Khalilur Rahman, national security adviser in the interim government, has received a call to be sworn-in as a minister under the technocrat quota.
Rashiduzzaman Millat to become state minister
M Rashiduzzaman Millat, elected from Jamalpur-1 (Dewanganj-Bakshiganj) in the 13th national parliament election, has received a call to be sworn-in as a state minister.
Aminul Haque to become state minister
Former footballer Aminul Haque has received a call to be sworn-in as a state minister. The cabinet division contacted him regarding the oath. He contested in the election from Dhaka-16 but lost. Now, he will take the oath as a technocrat.
Forhad Hossain Azad to become state minister
Forhad Hossain Azad, elected from Panchagarh-2 (Boda and Debiganj) constituency representing the BNP, is set to become a state minister. He serves as the BNP’s national executive committee secretary for rural development and as the secretary of Panchagarh district BNP unit.
Haji Aminur Rashid Yasin to become state minister
Haji Aminur Rashid Yasin has received a call to take the oath as a state minister. He will be sworn in as a technocrat state minister.
Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad to become minister
Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad, the BNP candidate from Comilla-3 (Muradnagar), is set to become a minister. He has contested this seat six times and won on all six occasions.
Ariful Haque Choudhury to be sworn in as minister
Ariful Haque Choudhury has received a call to take oath as a minister. Elected as an MP for the first time, he told Prothom Alo at 12:30 pm, “I will work together with everyone. The party has valued a grassroots worker like me, and I hope to repay that trust through my work. I seek everyone’s prayers.”
Khandaker Abdul Muktadir called to take oath as full minister
Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, MP for Sylhet-1 (City and Sadar), has been slated to join the new cabinet as a full minister. Speaking to Prothom Alo at 12:30 pm today, Tuesday, he said, “I seek the prayers of the people of Sylhet and the nation. I hope to live up to the trust the party has shown in me.”
The new cabinet will take oath this evening. The cabinet division has called Khandaker Abdul Muktadir to be sworn in as a minister. This is his first term as an elected MP.
Zahir Uddin Swapon receives call to take oath as minister
Zahir Uddin Swapon, the MP for Barishal-1, has also received a call to be sworn in as a cabinet member. This BNP leader has been called to be sworn in as a minister.
Mir Shahe Alam of Bogura-2 receives call to take oath as state minister
Mir Shahe Alam, elected from Bogura-2 (Shibganj) as the BNP-nominated 'Dhaner Sheesh (sheaf of paddy)' candidate, has received a call to take oath as a state minister. He is also the vice-president of Bogura District BNP.
Nurul Haque Nur receives call to take oath as state minister
Nurul Haque (Nur), elected from Patuakhali-3 (Galachipa–Dashmina) in the 13th National Parliament election, has received a call to take oath as a state minister.
Shariful Alam from Kishoreganj–6 to become state minister
Shariful Alam, the newly elected member of parliament (MP) from Kishoreganj-6, has received a call to serve as a state minister.
The BNP-elected MP, who won his seat for the first time in this election, took oath as a member of parliament today, Tuesday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, he confirmed that he had received a call regarding his appointment as a state minister.
Bhutan PM and India’s Speaker arriving for new government’s swearing-in; representatives from Maldives, UK, Turkey, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka in Dhaka
Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and the Speaker of India’s Lok Sabha, Om Birla, are arriving in Dhaka today, Tuesday, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new government.
Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain will receive the president of the Maldives and the prime minister of Bhutan, while the foreign secretary will welcome the speaker of India’s Lok Sabha.
Among the guests, the president of the Maldives has arrived on a regular flight. The prime minister of Bhutan and the speaker of India’s Lok Sabha are travelling to Dhaka on special flights.
Meanwhile, representatives from the United Kingdom, Turkey, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka arrived in Dhaka between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday to attend the ceremony. The UK will be represented by its Indo-Pacific Under-Secretary Seema Malhotra; Turkey by Under-Secretary Beris Ekinci; Pakistan by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal; Nepal by Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma; and Sri Lanka by Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa.
To attend the swearing-in of the new government, interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus invited the heads of government of 14 countries last Saturday, including China, Japan, India and Pakistan. The other countries are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.
However, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia and Brunei will be represented at the ceremony by their respective ambassadors stationed in Bangladesh.
The BNP is set to form the government after securing more than two-thirds of the seats in the 13th national parliament election held on 12 February.
New cabinet may comprise 50 members
The new cabinet may comprise 50 members. The cabinet division is sending 49 vehicles to transport the new ministers to and from the swearing-in ceremony. Of them, 25 are expected to be full ministers and 24 state ministers, according to sources.
The cabinet division has already begun calling prospective members to invite them to take the oath. Among them, former state minister for education Ehshanul Hoque Milon has reportedly received a call, sources concerned said.
Ehshanul Hoque Milon receives call for cabinet induction, other ministers to follow
Immediately after the newly elected members of parliament took their oaths, the cabinet division began issuing invitations to members of the new cabinet.
Ehshanul Hoque Milon was confirmed to have received his call at around 11:30 am Tuesday to join the cabinet, according to a close source who spoke to Prothom Alo.
The oath-taking ceremony for those appointed as ministers and state ministers is scheduled for 4:00 pm today at the South Plaza of the national parliament. Invitations are being issued to all who are to be sworn in.
Ehshanul Hoque Milon, the MP for Chandpur–1, previously served as deputy minister of education in Khaleda Zia’s government in 2001.
He has once again been elected from the same constituency.
In the 13th parliamentary elections, the BNP secured a two-thirds majority, and its newly elected MPs took their oaths this morning under the leadership of party chairman Tarique Rahman.
While they were sworn in as MPs, they did not take the oath as members of the constitutional reform council.