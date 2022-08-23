Plots being hatched against Sheikh Hasina: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said as Bangabandhu was so popular, it was not possible to defeat him in elections and that was why he was killed.
It is not possible to defeat Sheikh Hasina in elections so attempts continue to kill her, he said, adding that Sheikh Hasina was the main target in the 21 August grenade attack.
“Bangabandhu’s daughter is extremely popular. If there is an election in the country, she will win again with a large number of votes. That is why the conspiracies continue (against her) today,” the AL general secretary said.
When the month of August comes, the conspirators get upset and open the doors of conspiracy, he said.
“Attempts have been made to kill Sheikh Hasina 20 times. The 21 August attack failed but conspiracies are still going on against her,” he added.
Urging all to remain alert against the conspirators, Quader said, “We know who are doing what and where. Where are the meetings being held with foreigners? This time, we must keep our eyes and ears open. They (conspirators) will not escape after targeting Sheikh Hasina.”
He said the coward, who went abroad on undertakings that he (Tarique Rahman) would not do politics, is the main leader of BNP.
The AL general secretary said Tarique is now hatching plots sitting on the bank of Thames River and giving orders to BNP general secretary Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
About the global economic crisis, he said the prices of commodities have increased all around the world, not only in Bangladesh.
“Suddenly inflation in London has hit 10.1 per cent. I do not want to talk about Pakistan or Sri Lanka as prices are skyrocketing in those countries,” Quader said.
“Sheikh Hasina is working hard day and night. The Awami League does politics for the people’s welfare and on the other hand, BNP does politics for power,” he added.
Calling upon all to be economical, the road transport minister said, “I will say only one thing. Everyone should be realistic. Practice austerity. It is not right to use extra cars, extra fuel...people who are using extra fuel should stop.”
Presided over by president of Bangladesh secretariat officers and employees Oikya Parishad Mohammad Moinul Islam, the meeting was addressed, among others, by local government, rural development and cooperatives minister Tajul Islam, deputy minister for water resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, primary and mass education senior secretary Aminul Islam Khan, law secretary Golam Sarwar, local government division secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury and local government division additional secretary Khairul Islam.