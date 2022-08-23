Plots being hatched against Sheikh Hasina: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said intrigues continue against AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina as her popularity has increased among the countrymen.

“It is not possible for any party to defeat Sheikh Hasina in an election. She is so popular that if there is an election, Sheikh Hasina will definitely win again by a huge margin, and that’s why various conspiracies are going on against her,” he said during a discussion.

Bangladesh secretariat officers and employees Oikya Parishad organised the discussion at the secretariat here on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.