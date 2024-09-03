US delegation including Donald Lu to visit Dhaka, focus on economic assistance

The US is focusing on strengthening financial and economic cooperation with Bangladesh following the changed political situation, and a high-level delegation from the country will be visiting Dhaka in mid-September to discuss these issues, according to diplomatic sources at Dhaka and Washington.

Sources said Brent Neiman, deputy under secretary for international finance at the US Department of Treasury, will also be in the delegation.

During their Dhaka visit, the delegation will present the issues of US’ preferences to maintain the bilateral relations. It also will try to learn and understand the expectations and demands of Bangladesh. Then the delegation will return to Washington and finalise on how Bangladesh can be provided with assistance at the policy level.

Speaking about the visit, foreign affairs adviser to the interim government Md. Touhid Hossain told Prothom Alo a high delegation of the US is scheduled to visit Bangladesh this month and it is the first visit of any US delegation since the interim government was sworn-in.

That is why, it is normal that talks will be held on how the bilateral relations can be strengthened in future, he stated.