Touhid leaves for US to join UN Palestine meet

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain left Dhaka this morning to attend the “High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution” at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The two-day ministerial-level conference, scheduled for 28-29 July, is being jointly hosted by France and Saudi Arabia in line with UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/79/81, adopted in December 2024.

During the meeting, the foreign affairs adviser will join ministers and senior UN officials in discussions aimed at reviving momentum for the two-state solution in light of the deepening humanitarian and political crisis in Gaza.