PM Hasina stresses collective efforts for sustained global economic growth

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday placed six proposals before the G20 platform, saying these are needed to be addressed collectively for sustained global economic growth and development of the “global south”.

"Taking current global economy (amid Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic) into account- it is high time to work collectively for a just and fair economic order," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing virtually the “Inaugural Leaders' Session" in the "Voice of the South Summit 2023" in New Delhi, India, from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

She thanked the Indian government for inviting Bangladesh as a guest country to this important summit that would give them a unique opportunity to engage with their counterparts across the globe.

To this effect, the premier said that Bangladesh, a country of global South, welcomes India's vision as the President of G20 to ensure inclusive development under the theme, "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

"Let us work together to have a better future and a better world!," she added.