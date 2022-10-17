City Bank announces 2pc additional incentive on remittance from Malaysia

The event was attended also by Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank and Farooq Sobhan and Dato Gurcharan Singh, both directors of CBL Money Transfer. Several hundreds Bangladeshi expatriates attended the event.
The announcement of City Bank taking up extra 2 per cent cost and giving that to remitters in the form of incentives came on the heels of slowing down of remittance inflow into Bangladesh, which is contributing further in the shortage of dollars scenario.
The extra 2 per cent incentive to be paid by the bank will be effective from next Sunday, 23 October and will continue for 3 months, the chairman announced.
‘City Remit’ is an online money transfer service that will allow migrant wage-earners to transfer money from Malaysia to Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
Md Golam Sarwar, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia in his address lauded the 2 per cent incentive announcement from City Bank and emphasised on curbing illegal money transfer.
He hoped that the ‘City Remit’ mobile app will be a very useful tool since it will allow non-resident customers to get the convenience of sending money instantly and securely from his Malaysian Bank account to his country.
To use City Remit, customers need to install the app in their mobile and need to do face to face verification only for the first time.
Thereafter, money can be sent to home country from anywhere in Malaysia in just a few minutes, avoiding the hassle of travelling to remittance company branches.
CBL Money Transfer is a licensed money service business company in Malaysia and specialized in cross-border remittances.