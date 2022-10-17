City Bank announces 2pc additional incentive on remittance from Malaysia

Now non-resident Bangladeshis from Malaysia can receive an additional 2 per cent incentive on top of government given 2.5 per cent incentive while sending money through City Bank’s fully owned subsidiary remittance company CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd to City Bank in Bangladesh.

Expatriates can also remit money from their workplace or home by using ‘City Remit’ Mobile Remittance App of CBL Money Transfer.

Bank chairman Aziz Al Kaiser made the announcement at the app launching event last night in Kuala Lumpur where Md Golam Sarwar, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia was present as the chief guest.