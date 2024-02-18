Conflicting parties taking advantage of geopolitical rivalries: Masud Bin Momen

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said conflicting parties take advantage of the geopolitical rivalries protracting the crises and seriously affecting peacekeeping operations.

He spoke as a panelist in a session on peacekeeping operations in the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Responding to a question, the foreign secretary mentioned that the double standard observed with regard to Israeli atrocities on the unarmed civilians in Gaza, especially on women and children, was unfortunate.