Munich Security Conference
Conflicting parties taking advantage of geopolitical rivalries: Masud Bin Momen
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said conflicting parties take advantage of the geopolitical rivalries protracting the crises and seriously affecting peacekeeping operations.
He spoke as a panelist in a session on peacekeeping operations in the Munich Security Conference on Friday.
Responding to a question, the foreign secretary mentioned that the double standard observed with regard to Israeli atrocities on the unarmed civilians in Gaza, especially on women and children, was unfortunate.
Masud Bin Momen also highlighted Bangladesh troops’ commitment and continued contributions in peacekeeping operations, including their track record of winning the hearts and minds of the local communities where they served.
Minister of International Development of Norway, Minister of National Defence of Portugal and Head of the Mission to Iraq Volker Perthes spoke in the panel while Executive Director, Centre for International Peace Operations Astrid Irrgang moderated the session.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is participating in the Munich Security Conference as part of the Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.