90-day credit facility on 11 commodities imports to curb price hikes ahead of Ramadan

Ahead of Ramadan, Bangladesh Bank has allowed the import of 11 essential food commodities under deferred payment facilities to keep market prices affordable and ensure steady supplies.

The central bank issued a circular to this effect today, Wednesday.

According to the directive, importers will be entitled to a deferred payment facility of up to 90 days for importing rice, wheat, onions, pulses, soybean oil, palm oil, sugar, chickpeas, spices, dates and peas.

Bangladesh Bank said this special facility was extended to keep supplies smooth and prices manageable during the Ramadan.