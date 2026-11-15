Runa Khan accepts the 2026 Ramon Magsaysay Award in Manila

While receiving the award, Runa Khan stated, “I chose to break free from the constraints of aristocracy, convention and performative goodness. I chose purpose over privilege, guided by empathy, truth, and ethical integrity, faith and trust in God. Always conscious, trying that no action of mine should cause harm. I started Friendship with these convictions, not through a predetermined plan, ambition, available funding or an agenda, but in response to genuine human need, and their unbearable suffering which I saw. As Friendship gre w, it carried within it the values by which I tried to live my life: integrity, dignity, justice, quality, hope and faith. To receive recognition that an organisation serving 7.5 million people could grow from integrity of purpose, rather than ambition means more to me than any award. It honours the beliefs that have guided my life – and to be awarded for it? It is like a dream, and gives me such humility – it is beyond anything I can express.”

Edgar O Chua, Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation Chairperson, said, "Though the paths of Tommy Koh, Runa Khan, and Bo Kyi differed, each reminds us that the true course of a life is forged by what we choose to do with the truths we encounter," said Chua. "They did not set out intent on bending the arc of history. They simply looked upon a broken world, recognised a wrong, and decided that they could not look away. The three 2026 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees we honour today remind us that the meaning of our journey is found not in avoiding these moments, but in having the courage to not look away, when they do happen," he added. "As we leave here today, let us carry that sensitivity forward, trusting that our small, everyday choices to stand with others has the power to shape a more compassionate future”.