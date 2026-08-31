Bangladesh’s Runa Khan receives Ramon Magsaysay Award

Bangladesh’s Runa Khan has received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, widely known as the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'. She is the founder and executive director of the non-governmental organisation Friendship.

Runa Khan founded Friendship in 2002. According to the organisation’s website, Friendship is an international Social Purpose Organisation guided by a vision of a world where people-especially the hard-to-reach and unaddressed-have equal opportunities to live with dignity and hope.

The organisation addresses social issues and always prioritises the interests of the communities it serves. Friendship's vision is almost unchanged for over 20 years and is more relevant than ever in a world facing increasing global challenges such as exclusion from vital services, environmental crisis, extreme poverty, inequality and injustice.