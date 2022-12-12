‘Friendship is a social purpose organisation’

It wasn’t smooth sailing though. “Yves and I built these boats,” recalls Runa, “and we used to sail around Bangladesh. I use to see areas on Jamuna River and I couldn't believe people were actually living in these areas. How were they managing life stuck on those islands? What is the opportunity that they had in their life? What would happen to the children? There was not even a shop on these islands, no electricity, no doctor. I said this is the place to come because there was just no opportunity here. I decided to take up our work there.”

“I started using a lot of pro bono help for people. Companies gave us money, friends gave us money to maintain the ship until it could be converted. Unilever finally gave the budget and then we had the ship converted and taken to these islands. Of course in the meanwhile, I had to make an NGO. I realised it was extremely difficult to work with international NGOs (INGOs) and big organisations. Everybody came in with a certain mandate and way of doing things. Sometimes NGOs would come with relief programmes in one or two islands and then be gone. But I knew it wouldn’t work. You needed everything there in an atypical way.”

“There is no innovation in healthcare,” Runa says, “There is no innovation in education. So I started on the system innovation. International NGOs all have different mandates – they will do only education, or only primary health care, or only awareness, or only issues of women and children. That will not work. You can’t leave half the population and give service to half. You can’t leave the children and only take care of the mothers. If an old man is sick, you have to take him to hospital. I said I am going to do what is right and then I am going to see where I get the money from. I tried hard.”

She continues, “I remember we had 700 cataract patients. There were children. Children get a lot of congenital cataract in these areas. There were old men. There were a lot of young men who were income earners. All of them were cataract blind. I went to an international organisation that deals with eye operations. They told me that they needed to do a baseline survey. I said we have the patients, we have the hospital, we have everything, we just need money for a doctor to do the operations. The baseline survey was going to cost half our budget. I could give them the list. Our eye technician has passed out from Aurobindo in India. He could detect cataracts. And the doctor would check too. But they said no. I said this is not going to work. I decided that the donors needed to see where the real needs are. The operating modality has to be set by us to make it real.”