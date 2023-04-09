Country's population reaches nearly 170 million

The country's total population stood at 169,828,911, according to the adjusted population in light of the PEC report of the sixth Population and Housing Census, 2022.

Considering the 2.75 per cent Net Coverage Error (NCE), some 4,670,295 people have been added to the initially enumerated population and thus the total number of population stood at 169,828,911.

Out of the total population, some 68.34 per cent or 116,066,925 people live in the rural areas while 31.66 per cent or 53,761,986 people live in the urban areas.

The adjusted population figure in light of the PEC survey of the Census was published Sunday at a function held at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.