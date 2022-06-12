Minister Mustafa Jabbar says, “I apologise”

Ruma Sarker told the event that she did not spread any religious incitement. But the law enforcers stormed into her residence on the night of 19 October, 2021 and picked her up in front of her children. She requested the law enforcers to wait until morning, but they refused and took her away after entrusting the children to a neighbor.

After languishing in jail for 2.5 months, she was released on bail, but is still struggling to get her job back due to the case. She is now being harassed in various ways.

Jhuman Das, who was arrested for hurting religious sentiment on 17 March 2021, said the fellow prisoners had made death threats and attempted to attack her.