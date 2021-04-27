Ministries' negligence: Tk 1b for health sector research lies idle

The fund allocated for research in the health sector lies idle due to the negligence of two ministries, Prothom Alo investigation has found.

A total of Tk 1 billion for research has been allocated in the current financial year of 2020-21.

The finance ministry has allocated the money and the health and family welfare ministry will spend it.

But the research on different matters in the health sector couldn't be done due to the negligence and lack of preparation of two relevant ministries.

After the outbreak of coronavirus, the fragile situation of health sector was bitterly criticised last year. The vulnerable picture of the health sector surfaced. Experts suggested that extended research should be carried out in this sector. Adequate budget was not allocated for the necessary research.

Afterwards the government decided to create a fund title 'Coordinated Health-Science Research and Development Fund'.