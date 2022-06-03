Bangladesh

Missing gold trader found dead after 5 months

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police have recovered the body of a gold trader from Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj five months after he went missing, UNB reports.

Anup Baul, a gold trader in Old Dhaka’s Tanti Bazar, was from Teghoria union of South Keraniganj.

Biplob Baul, the younger brother of the deceased, said Anup’s business partner Nayan owed Tk 200,000 to him that he was trying to get back at the time of his disappearance.

In fact, on the day Anup went missing on 4 January, Nayan had asked him to meet in Sirajdikhan to pay the loans. Since then, Anup had been missing.

A general diary was filed at the Sirajdikhan Police Station the next day.

Later Biplob lodged a complaint at the Dhalpur RAB-10 office in the capital.

Police’s Detective Branch (DB) detained Nayan over the incident and questioned him, according to Khorshed Alam, superintendent of police at PBI Dhaka district unit.

Based on Nayan’s information, police recovered Anup’s body Thursday and sent it to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, added the officer.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment