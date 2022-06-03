Missing gold trader found dead after 5 months

Police have recovered the body of a gold trader from Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj five months after he went missing, UNB reports.

Anup Baul, a gold trader in Old Dhaka’s Tanti Bazar, was from Teghoria union of South Keraniganj.

Biplob Baul, the younger brother of the deceased, said Anup’s business partner Nayan owed Tk 200,000 to him that he was trying to get back at the time of his disappearance.