Missing gold trader found dead after 5 months

In fact, on the day Anup went missing on 4 January, Nayan had asked him to meet in Sirajdikhan to pay the loans. Since then, Anup had been missing.
A general diary was filed at the Sirajdikhan Police Station the next day.
Later Biplob lodged a complaint at the Dhalpur RAB-10 office in the capital.
Police’s Detective Branch (DB) detained Nayan over the incident and questioned him, according to Khorshed Alam, superintendent of police at PBI Dhaka district unit.
Based on Nayan’s information, police recovered Anup’s body Thursday and sent it to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, added the officer.