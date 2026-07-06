Bangladesh reports 3 more suspected measles deaths, toll reaches 741

Three more children died with symptoms consistent with measles in 24 hours until 8:00 am today, Monday, bringing Bangladesh’s combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 741.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has classified the latest deaths as suspected measles fatalities.

With the latest update, the number of suspected measles deaths has risen to 648, while the number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths remained unchanged at 93.