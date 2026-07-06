Bangladesh reports 3 more suspected measles deaths, toll reaches 741
Three more children died with symptoms consistent with measles in 24 hours until 8:00 am today, Monday, bringing Bangladesh’s combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 741.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has classified the latest deaths as suspected measles fatalities.
With the latest update, the number of suspected measles deaths has risen to 648, while the number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths remained unchanged at 93.
A total of 947 new suspected measles cases were reported during the period, bringing the cumulative number of suspected cases nationwide to 106,565.
Meanwhile, 159 new confirmed measles cases were recorded, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 12,791.
Since 15 March, a total of 89,734 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country, of whom 86,062 have recovered, according to DGHS data.