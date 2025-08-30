Branding July Uprising a conspiracy serves India’s interests: Siddharth Varadarajan

Portraying Bangladesh’s July Uprising as a “conspiracy” was advantageous for the Indian government, as it helped deflect attention from its own foreign policy failures and controversies, Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of the Indian media outlet The Wire, said on Friday.

He pointed out that in the first week of the uprising, the Indian government deliberately remained silent, allowing rumours to spread unchecked.

Siddharth Varadarajan delivered his remarks at the inaugural session of the two-day international conference, Bengal Delta Conference 2025, held at a Dhaka hotel yesterday.