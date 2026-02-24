Ali Hossain Fakir made new IGP
Md Ali Hossain Fakir has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).
He has been made IGP after being promoted from the post of Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional IGP) of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn).
The information was disclosed today, Tuesday, in a notification issued by the Police-1 branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The notification was signed, by order of the President, by Deputy Secretary Towsif Ahmed.
The notification said that the order, issued in the public interest, will take effect immediately.
Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Ali Hossain Fakir is a member of the 15th BCS (Police) cadre. He is from Bagerhat.