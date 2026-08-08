Shakib wants to return if assured of security; state minister says no scope through normal process

In this regard, state minister for youth and sports, Aminul Haque, said in a statement yesterday that there is no longer any scope for Shakib Al Hasan to return to the country through the normal process because of his political position.

The minister of state said, “We had been looking at the matter very with leniently and with tolerance. Even so, I don’t think it''s possible to think about it in that way anymore.”

Saying that Shakib must return to the country through legal process, the minister of state added, “Someone (Shakib Al Hasan) who taken to the stage of the autocrat, does not have any chance to come back like that. As a player, we had been considering the matter differently, and we were flexible. But there is no opportunity now. If he comes, he will have to come through the legal process.”