Govt yet to hold any talks with UN on ‘humanitarian corridor’: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the interim government has not discussed about the so-called ‘humanitarian corridor’ with the United Nations (UN) or any other entity.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the government has not discussed about the so-called humanitarian corridor with the UN or any other entity,” he told BSS, responding to a question over reports about the UN ‘humanitarian corridor’ to Rakhine State of Myanmar through Cox's Bazar.

Alam said, “Our position is that should there be an UN-led humanitarian support to the state of Rakhine, Bangladesh would be willing to provide logistics support.”

According to UNDP, he said the Rakhine state is facing an acute humanitarian situation.

Bangladesh has a stellar record to help countries in times of distress, as exemplified by “our aid to Myanmar” following recent devastating earthquake, he added.