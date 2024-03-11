Next budget to focus on employment generation: Finance minister

Finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has said the next national budget for the FY25 would put higher emphasis on employment generation while efforts to carry out reforms in different fields are needed to be continued.

"We'll have to increase employment generation to a larger extent as efforts are underway to overcome the foreign currency reserve issue," he said.

The minister was talking to reporters after holding a long pre-budget meeting for the FY25 with the country's renowned economists at the State Guest House Padma last night.

Ali said the eminent economists present at the meeting had put forwarded a set of good suggestions while all of them had opined that the government was in the right direction to overcome the current economic situation.

"I've never said that there is no problem. But, we've got praises that we've been handling the situation well and so far everything is good," he said.