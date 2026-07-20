State minister tells journalists
Dhaka sends letter to Delhi seeking return of Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
Bangladesh recently sent a letter to India requesting the return of former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam disclosed this information in response to journalists' questions at the end of a seminar at the BICC auditorium in Ramna, the capital today, Monday afternoon.
Shama Obaed said, a letter has been sent to India requesting the return of former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Different letters have been issued to bring back those who have fled to India.
Journalists mentioned that on 26 November 2025, a letter was issued on behalf of the Bangladesh government to include Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan under extradition.
Today, the tribunal revealed that another letter has been sent to India through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting the return of Asaduzzaman Khan.
When questioned if this is a second round of letters, the State Minister replied, "Trials against Asaduzzaman Khan are ongoing under Bangladesh law. Since he is a fugitive, the necessary letter for his return has been issued by us. We have repeatedly stated that Asaduzzaman Khan will be brought back and tried according to diplomatic policies and protocols, and the extradition treaty, just as trials will be held for Sheikh Hasina and other accused persons. ’
When asked when the letter requesting Asaduzzaman Khan's return was sent, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs said, ‘It was sent recently and was specifically aimed at the former Home Minister. Whenever necessary, the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take that initiative. From the Foreign Ministry's side, we will undertake necessary actions as per diplomatic processes. It is an ongoing process. Those who are fugitive convicts whose trials have concluded and have been sentenced will be brought back to Bangladesh to implement the sentences here. The public also expects this. ’
When asked what reaction Bangladesh expects from India regarding the letter, Shama Obaed said, "A letter has been sent from our government. We will wait, and surely hope that India will give a positive reply and fulfill their responsibilities to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries."
The State Minister for Foreign Affairs stated that different letters are usually sent for those who have fled to India.
When asked how many letters have been sent so far, she mentioned that letters have been sent requesting the return of the accused who are fugitives in India.