Dhaka sends letter to Delhi seeking return of Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Bangladesh recently sent a letter to India requesting the return of former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam disclosed this information in response to journalists' questions at the end of a seminar at the BICC auditorium in Ramna, the capital today, Monday afternoon.

Shama Obaed said, a letter has been sent to India requesting the return of former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Different letters have been issued to bring back those who have fled to India.

Journalists mentioned that on 26 November 2025, a letter was issued on behalf of the Bangladesh government to include Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan under extradition.

Today, the tribunal revealed that another letter has been sent to India through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting the return of Asaduzzaman Khan.