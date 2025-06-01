CA returns home wrapping up Japan tour

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returned home in the early hours of today, wrapping up his four-day packed official tour to Japan.

“A flight of Singapore Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at about 12:15 am (Sunday),” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

Earlier, a flight of Singapore Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage departed Narita International Airport for Dhaka via Singapore at about 11:10 am (Tokyo time).