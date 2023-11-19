Raushan Ershad for timely election and talks with all the parties 

Jatiya Party's Chief Patron and Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament, Raushan Ershad, met with President Shahabuddin and expressed her opinion in favour of holding elections on time in accordance with the constitution.

She emphasised that failing to do so could lead to a constitutional crisis in the country.

Additionally, Raushan Ershad discussed with the president the importance of engaging in discussions with all political parties regarding their participation in the elections.