Bangladesh Meteorological Department issues lightning alert
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a warning regarding lightning.
According to the alert, from 8:30am today, Monday, there may be temporary gusty winds accompanied by rain, thunderstorm, and lightning in various parts of the country over the next one to four hours.
The warning mentioned that the gusty winds may blow at a speed of 45 to 60 kilometres or more per hour.
The names of the districts mentioned in the warning are: Rajshahi, Natore, Pabna, Sirajganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Dhaka, Narsingdi, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Sherpur, Netrakona, Mymensingh, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sylhet, Rangamati, and Bandarban.
The lightning alert also includes a number of recommended safety measures. These are as follows:
· Stay indoors during thunderstorms.
· Keep doors and windows closed.
· Avoid travelling if possible.
· Take shelter in a safe and secure place.
· Do not take shelter under trees.
· Refrain from lying on concrete floors or leaning against concrete walls.
· Unplug electrical and electronic devices.
· Exit water bodies immediately.
· Stay away from electrically conductive objects.
· Remain indoors during hailstorms.