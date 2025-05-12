9 killed by lightning strikes in 4 districts
Nine people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Naogaon and Brahmanbaria districts on Sunday.
Three people including a college student were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Kishoreganj district on Sunday.
Witnesses said, Faruk Mia, 60, of Rasulpur village in Bhairab upazila was killed when a thunderbolt struck him while he was harvesting paddy in the haor areas around 4:30 pm.
Meanwhile, Foysal Mia, 28, of Srinagar union of Bhairab upazila was killed by the lightning strike while going outside during rain in the afternoon.
On the other hand, Kabir Hosain, a student of Hazi Asmat College, was killed when lightning struck him while working at a filed in Kuliarchar upazila in the afternoon.
A medical officer at Bhairab Upazila Health Complex, Umme Habiba said that all of them were brought to the hospital already dead.
Meanwhile in Brahmanbaria, four people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Akhaura and Nasirnagar upazilas of the district on Sunday.
Quoting witnesses, police said that Abdur Razzak of Tekanagar village in Nasirnagar upazila was killed on the spot by the lightning strike while harvesting paddy.
Shamsul Huda of Beribadh area in the same upazila was also killed by lightning strike while working at his field.
Apart from them, two more people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Akhaura upazila of the district in the afternoon. The deceased were identified as Jamir Kha and Selim Mia.
In Habiganj, Saju Mia, 20, was killed by the lightning strike while taking bath at Demikandi village of Ajmiriganj upazila on Sunday afternoon, said officer-in-charge of Ajmiriganj Police Station, Shafiqul Islam.
In Naogaon, a farmer named Zillur Rahman, 40, was killed and another one injured by the lightning strike in Mushumba Diarapara in Manda upazila on Sunday evening.
Naogaon district relief and rehabilitation officer, Ashekur Rahman said the local administration will provide Tk 20,000 to the family members of the deceased.