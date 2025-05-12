9 killed by lightning strikes in 4 districts

Nine people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Naogaon and Brahmanbaria districts on Sunday.

Three people including a college student were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Kishoreganj district on Sunday.

Witnesses said, Faruk Mia, 60, of Rasulpur village in Bhairab upazila was killed when a thunderbolt struck him while he was harvesting paddy in the haor areas around 4:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Foysal Mia, 28, of Srinagar union of Bhairab upazila was killed by the lightning strike while going outside during rain in the afternoon.