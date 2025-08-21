21 August grenade attack’s 21st anniversary today
Today, 21 August, marks the 21st anniversary of the grenade attack at the Bangabandhu Avenue. The attack was carried out at a rally of the then leader of the opposition Sheikh Hasina. Some 24 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the attack.
The trial court passed the verdict in the cases filed over the incident 14 years after the attack. The High Court cancelled the verdict last year and acquitted the accused from the charges. A hearing is underway on appeal from the state challenging the High Court verdict.
A six-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed heard the appeal for the fourth day on Wednesday. The appeal is also scheduled to be heard today, Thursday.
A case was initially filed at Motijheel police station in connection with the 21 August grenade attack. The investigation of the case sparked various controversies at the time.
After the change of government on 11 January 2007, the then caretaker government had the criminal investigation department (CID) reopen the investigation. The agency named 22 people as accused and submitted the charge sheet to the court the following year.
After the Awami League came to power in 2009, the case was further investigated, and a supplementary charge sheet was submitted, adding another 30 people as accused, including BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Later, on 10 October 2018, the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 passed the verdict in the case sentencing 19 to death, including former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar and former deputy education minister Abdus Salam Pintu and 19 to life in prison including Tarique Rahman. The court sentenced 11 more to different terms and fined them.
Subsequently, the High Court heard the death references (approval of the death sentences), appeals, jail appeals, and various petitions filed by the accused.
Later, on 1 December last year, the High Court delivered its verdict, overturning the sentences handed down by the trial court, acquitting all the accused.
On 19 December last year, the full verdict was published on the Supreme Court’s website. The verdict described the incident as one of the most heinous and tragic in the country’s history, in which numerous people, including Awami League leader Ivy Rahman, lost their lives.
It stated that in the interest of justice for the deceased, a proper and independent investigation of the killings was necessary—something that has so far been entirely lacking in this case.
The verdict also recommended that the case be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs so that the necessary steps could be taken for a fresh investigation through an appropriate and expert agency.
In line with this observation by the High Court, a copy of the order was requested to be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs to take proper and necessary action.
After the full verdict was published, the state filed a separate leave to appeal (seeking permission to appeal).
On 1 June this year, the Appellate Division granted leave to appeal in the explosives case. Subsequently, the state filed an appeal against the High Court’s verdict.
Based on the case documents and the state’s submissions, the hearing on the appeal began on 17 July this year.
Following this, hearings were held on 31 July, 19 August, and yesterday, 21 August.
At the court, deputy attorney general Abdullah Al Mahmud is representing the state, while senior lawyer SM Shahjahan, lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir, Mohinur Rahman, and others are representing the accused.