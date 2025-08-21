21 August grenade attack’s 21st anniversary today

Today, 21 August, marks the 21st anniversary of the grenade attack at the Bangabandhu Avenue. The attack was carried out at a rally of the then leader of the opposition Sheikh Hasina. Some 24 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the attack.

The trial court passed the verdict in the cases filed over the incident 14 years after the attack. The High Court cancelled the verdict last year and acquitted the accused from the charges. A hearing is underway on appeal from the state challenging the High Court verdict.

A six-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed heard the appeal for the fourth day on Wednesday. The appeal is also scheduled to be heard today, Thursday.

A case was initially filed at Motijheel police station in connection with the 21 August grenade attack. The investigation of the case sparked various controversies at the time.