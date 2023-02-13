Nearly 12.5m users stop using Facebook in Bangladesh in last six months

The numbers of Facebook users have dropped significantly in Bangladesh in the last six months though Meta recently ranked the country third in terms of active users.

According to the Poland-based platform, NapoleonCat, the month of July in 2022 drew the highest numbers of Facebook users in Bangladesh, at approximately 58,943,000, which dipped gradually to around 46,548,000 six months later in January this year. That means Facebook lost nearly 12,395,000 account holders from Bangladesh in a span of six months.