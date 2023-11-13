US Embassy statement on letters sent to 3 parties

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has requested a meeting with the senior leaders of three major parties to clarify the US stance over the upcoming general election in Bangladesh.

Stephen Ibelli, spokesperson of the US Embassy in Dhaka disclosed this to the newspersons in a statement Monday.

Ambassador Peter Haas went to the Banani office of Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader and handed him a letter issued by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.