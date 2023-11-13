US Embassy statement on letters sent to 3 parties

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has requested a meeting with the senior leaders of three major parties to clarify the US stance over the upcoming general election in Bangladesh.
Stephen Ibelli, spokesperson of the US Embassy in Dhaka disclosed this to the newspersons in a statement Monday.
Ambassador Peter Haas went to the Banani office of Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader and handed him a letter issued by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.
After the meeting, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque said the letter urged for unconditional dialogues between the parties. The same letter will be sent to the Awami League and BNP as well, he said.
US Embassy spokesperson Stephen Ibelli said in the statement, “The United States wants free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner and calls on all sides to eschew violence and exercise restraint. The United States does not favor any political party over the other.”
“The US urges all sides to engage in dialogue without preconditions,” he added.
The statement also reminded about the new visa policy adopted by the US to ensure a free and fair election in Bangladesh.
The statement reads, “The United States will continue to implement its ‘3C policy’ (new visa policy for Bangladeshis) in an even-handed manner against those who undermine the democratic election process.”