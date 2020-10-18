Modi invited to join 26 March programme in person



The two sides discussed smooth implementation of projects under the Line of Credit (LoC).



Momen said they also discussed issues relating to border killing and ways to stop it addressing issues on both sides of the border.



The foreign minister said the relations between Bangladesh and India are very good and Bangladesh is coming up with an example in the world in terms of resolving issues with neighbours peacefully through dialogue and discussions.



He referred to resolving land and maritime boundaries with India and Myanmar. "This shows the maturity of leadership."







