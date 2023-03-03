PM Hasina set to leave for Doha Saturday

According to PMO a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage, will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00am on Saturday, which is scheduled to land at Hamad International Airport, Doha at 2:30pm local time (Doha time).
On Saturday afternoon, PM Hasina will have separate meetings with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, UNGA president Csaba Korosi and UNDP administrator Achim Steiner at Qatar National Convention Centre (QCC).
On 5 March, the PM will deliver a speech at the opening plenary meeting of the LDC5 Conference as a special guest at the QCC.
Next she will have separate meetings with emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Rwanda president Paul Kagame, secretary general of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan and secretary general of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Doreen Bogdan-Martin there.
Besides, the prime minister will also deliver a speech at a side event titled "Sustainable and Smooth Transition for the Graduating Cohort of 2021," which will be arranged jointly by Bangladesh, Laos and Nepal.
On 6 March, Sheikh Hasina will speak as the chief guest at a business summit, titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potential of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh" in the St. Regis Doha, will have meeting with Malawi president Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and participate in a side event tiled "Investment in Research and Development in LDCs for Smart and Innovative Societies" in the QCC, and join the Regional Envoy Conference at the place of residence.
On 7 March, the PM will attend a high-level dialogue on "Enhancing the participation of LDCs in International Trade and Regional Integration," hold meeting with Denmark minister for development cooperation Dan Jorgensen, attend event titled "Global Partnership for Smooth and Sustainable Graduation: Marching towards Smart Bangladesh" as the special guest in the QCC as well as join a civic reception to be hosted by Bangladeshi community living in Qatar.
Hasina is scheduled to leave Doha for Dhaka in the morning on 8 March (Wednesday).
In the LDC5 conference in Doha, world leaders will gather with the private sector, civil society, parliamentarians, and young people to advance new ideas, raise new pledges of support, and spur delivery on agreed commitments, through the Doha Programme of Action.