PM Hasina set to leave for Doha Saturday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Doha on Saturday to participate in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), to be held on 5-9 March, reports UNB.

The premier is visiting Qatar at the invitation of the emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, said her office.

During her stay in Qatar till 8 March, Hasina will lead a high-level delegation and will hold bilateral meeting with her Qatari counterpart apart from her participation at the LDC5 conference.

She will also have a meeting with the emir of Qatar. Bilateral issues including cooperation in the areas of energy sector will come up for discussion.