Moinuddin Abdullah made new ACC chairman

Former senior secretary to agriculture ministry Moinuddin Abdullah has been appointed as new chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), reports state-run news agency BSS.

Former chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Jahurul Haque has also been appointed as a member of the commission.

The cabinet division on Wednesday issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Moinuddin Abdullah will replace outgoing ACC chairman Iqbal Mahmood while Jahurul Haque will replace commissioner (investigation) AFM Aminul Islam.

